Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,627 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

