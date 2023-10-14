Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 3,078 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.03 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,309.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

