Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 644 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 783.8% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 261.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

