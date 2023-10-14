Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.11% of Avista worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Avista by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avista by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $32.71 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

