Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 9.7 %

NYSE MOD opened at $44.83 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

