Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,902 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Portland General Electric worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $41.66 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

