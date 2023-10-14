Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $2.22 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $439.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.32 and a 200-day moving average of $363.51. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $445.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

