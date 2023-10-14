Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $28,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,031,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $15,613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $114.76 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.