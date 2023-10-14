Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.