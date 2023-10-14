iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.24 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

