113,382 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.22% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,597,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after purchasing an additional 271,876 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

