The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of AZEK worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,310,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 579,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $2,968,450 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

