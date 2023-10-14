Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 5,075 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.27% of DHT worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in DHT by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.66. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

