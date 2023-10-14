B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $139.69 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $126.59 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.66.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

