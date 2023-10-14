Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $93.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

