StockNews.com Upgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Buy

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.