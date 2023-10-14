Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.52.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $449.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.71. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $457.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

