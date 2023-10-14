Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

