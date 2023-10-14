Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

DCOM opened at $19.67 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 50,638 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,419,077.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 50,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,419,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $97,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,699.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

