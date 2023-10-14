DA Davidson Cuts Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $118.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $134.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $73.93 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

