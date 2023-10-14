Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $763.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCOM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 50,638 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,419,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 50,638 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,419,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $97,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,699.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after buying an additional 245,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after buying an additional 199,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

