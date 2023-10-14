The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $118.14 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88.
The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNC
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.