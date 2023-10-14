The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE HYB opened at $6.40 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

