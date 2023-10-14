Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Up 68.7% in September

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,525,600 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the September 15th total of 3,275,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SZENF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Seazen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seazen Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Seazen Group Price Performance

Seazen Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SZENF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Seazen Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

