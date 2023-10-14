Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.00 billion-$145.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
