Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.00 billion-$145.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.