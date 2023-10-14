The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 24th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GUT opened at $5.86 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 169,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

