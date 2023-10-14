The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GDV opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

