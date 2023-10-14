EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

