B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

