Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $160.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.97.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

