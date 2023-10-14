Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,147 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 459.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,923 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,672,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 317,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

