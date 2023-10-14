Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and $91.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.74 or 0.05762766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00034152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,259,372,927 coins and its circulating supply is 35,208,425,070 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

