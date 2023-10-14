Dash (DASH) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Dash coin can now be bought for $25.61 or 0.00095346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $294.34 million and approximately $25.58 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,494,224 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency launched in 2014, aiming to provide a fast, secure, and private alternative to traditional payment methods. It’s based on Bitcoin software but with several improvements, including a self-funding and governance model, and additional services from masternodes. Dash is used for various purposes, including payments, remittances, and investing, with a focus on usability and user experience. Xcoin and Darkcoin are the former names of Dash, which initially offered anonymous transactions. Dash was created by Evan Duffield, prioritizing speed, security, and privacy as an alternative to traditional payment systems.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

