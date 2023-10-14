Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $49.72 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $14.88 or 0.00055401 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,858.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00229050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00804032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.00569874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00126305 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,500,167 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

