Financial Analysis: Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) vs. Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Selina Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $9.77 billion 4.02 $1.26 billion $4.79 31.31 Selina Hospitality $204.19 million 0.05 -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hilton Worldwide and Selina Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 7 5 0 2.42 Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $156.29, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Selina Hospitality has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,390.51%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Hilton Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide 13.23% -128.71% 10.14% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Selina Hospitality on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.