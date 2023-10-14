EOS One Day Volume Reaches $35.15 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $602.10 million and approximately $35.15 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002429 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002889 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001831 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,105,452,409 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,452,408 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.