NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00021395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,865.64 or 1.00030040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.