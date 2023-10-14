WhiteCoin Market Cap Achieves $41.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $6.54 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00229050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015186 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003803 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

