Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) vs. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of QuantumScape shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Environmental Tectonics and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantumScape 3 2 1 0 1.67

Volatility and Risk

QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $6.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 5.19, suggesting that its stock price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics -11.38% N/A -10.86% QuantumScape N/A -34.78% -31.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and QuantumScape’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $26.34 million N/A -$1.56 million ($0.28) -2.64 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($1.02) -5.96

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats QuantumScape on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

