Everscale (EVER) Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $57.32 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everscale has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,096,939,514 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

