Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $24.41.

BEN stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

