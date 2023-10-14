Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDWWF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of RDWWF opened at $6.15 on Friday. Redrow has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

