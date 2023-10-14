IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $134.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.2 %

IPGP opened at $92.26 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $788,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,262,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,159,212.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $103,353.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $788,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,262,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,159,212.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock worth $4,560,606. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

