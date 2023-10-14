Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Infosys Stock Performance
Shares of Infosys stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on INFY
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Infosys
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.