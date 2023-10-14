Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

