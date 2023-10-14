Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 270.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

