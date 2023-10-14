China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,159 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $28.11 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 75.44%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

