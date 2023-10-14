China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 50 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 263.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $987.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $926.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $930.94 and its 200 day moving average is $924.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $727.43 and a one year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

