China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $157,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 276.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

