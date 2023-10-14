Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Raised by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.