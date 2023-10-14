China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,015 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

